Interpol issues red notice vs Arnie Teves

(Eagle News)– The Interpol has issued a red notice against expelled Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Justice, the arrest warrant stems from “multiple serious charges,” which include those for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder.

Teves, the DOJ said, is particularly accused of masterminding the assassination of ten individuals, including the then-Governor Roel Degamo in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4, 2023, which also resulted in injuries to several individuals.

The DOJ said he also faces additional charges related to the assassination of three individuals from March to June 2019 in Negros Oriental, and for violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and the law on explosives, following the discovery of high-caliber weapons and ammunition in his family’s compound.

An Interpol red notice is a global alert, and is issued with the aim of locating and provisionally detaining a person who awaits extradition or is facing a similar legal action based on a valid warrant of arrest issued by a requesting country.

With its more than 190 countries, the Interpol ensures the broad distribution of these notices.

On July 26, 2023, Teves and his affiliated group were designated a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

On Feb. 8, 2024, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 also ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel Teves’ passport.

“The ATC urges international cooperation and vigilance to apprehend Mr. Teves, underscoring the global commitment to combating transnational crime and bringing fugitives to justice,” the DOJ said.