Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos asks PNP colonels, generals to submit courtesy resignations

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday, Jan. 4, called on colonels and generals in the Philippine National Police to submit their courtesy resignation.

Abalos made the call based on what he said was the PNP’s recommendation amid reports some of these high-ranking officials were involved in the illegal drug trade.

He said upon submission of the courtesy resignation, a committee of five would review the profile of the police official who tendered the resignation.

Abalos has yet to say who the members of the committee are.

If the police official is found to be clean by the committee, Abalos said the resignation will not be accepted.

If, however, the police official is found to be involved in drugs, the resignation will be accepted.

“Maybe with this, we can start fresh in trusting the PNP. My trust with the PNP is there, I’ve been working with the PNP, I’ve seen men in uniform, women in uniform risking their lives. It will be unfair to them (if the entire organization is dragged down by ninja cops),” he added.