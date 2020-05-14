Interior Secretary Año: Sinas’ apology accepted but that doesn’t mean he won’t be held liable

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday, May 14, said he has accepted the apology of National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas, who has been accused of violating quarantine protocols during his birthday celebration.

In an interview over Unang Hirit, Año said, however, that this did not mean that Sinas would no longer be held accountable, should results of the investigation show he had erred.

“Yes, tinatanggap ko ang kaniyang apology, but of course, hindi ‘yun nagsasabi na ‘di na siya puwedeng managot. Depende kung ano ‘yung magiging resulta ng investigation,” Año said.

Sinas celebrated his birthday with his men on May 8.

Sinas has denied safety protocols were not observed during the event, but has apologized for any “anxiety” the event may have caused.

Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa, however, ordered the Internal Affairs Service to probe the incident.