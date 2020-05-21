Interior Secretary Año disagrees PHL on second wave of COVID-19 infections

(Eagle News)–Cabinet Secretary Eduardo Año doesn’t believe the country is on its second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Año made known his position in a television interview on Thursday, May 21, a day after Health Secretary Francisco Duque made the statement in a Senate Committee of the Whole hearing.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea had also disagreed with Duque.

“Para sa akin kasi, parang itong bungang ito ay part pa magmula nang magsimula tayo,” he said.

He said like other countries, the Philippines was preparing for the next wave.

He said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is expected to meet on this.

Earlier, Duque said the Philippines’ first wave was in January, when three COVID19 cases from Wuhan, China were reported.

Medialdea said President Rodrigo Duterte had yet to make any pronouncement to the effect.