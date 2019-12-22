Inter-agency TWG stands by inclusion of 2 other players in extended run of motorcycle taxi operations

Denies some motorcycle riders will lose their jobs

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Technical Working Group has stood by its decision to include two other players apart from Angkas in its extended run of operations.

In a statement, the TWG said the inclusion of Joy Ride and MoveIt was to ensure that Angkas, with its 27,000 motorcycle riders, would not monopolize the data to be gathered in the safety study to be conducted during the extended run until March 23, 2020.

The TWG said the 39,000 motorcycle riders allowed to participate in the extended run was more than the 27,000 allowed to ply the roads in the first run that will end later this month.

The TWG said with the inclusion of Joy Ride and MoveIt, the public is also given options as to which motorcycle ride-hailing provider to choose.

The TWG was, however, silent on where the excess 17,000 Angkas motorcycle riders should go following the 10,000 motorycle cap it placed on each of the three firms participating in the extended run.

Despite this, the TWG denied people would lose their jobs.

“Hindi ekonomiya o kita o trabaho ng mga riders ang pinagaaralan dito kaya kailangan angkop sa pinagaaralan ang kailangang talakayin sa mga usapin,” retired Major Gen. Antonio Gardiola, concurrent TWG chair, said.