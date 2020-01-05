Inter-Agency TWG accuses Angkas of being behind LCSP; Joyride admitted to motorcycle taxi run based on merits, TWG says

(Eagle News)-The Inter-Agency Technical Working Group studying motorcycle taxis has vehemently denied Senator Koko Pimentel’s endorsement of Joyride influenced its decision to include the motorcycle firm as a new player in the ongoing pilot run.

In a statement, the TWG also slammed the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection for making the “serious allegations” against Pimentel and the TWG, adding that with or without Pimentel’s endorsement letter, the TWG was only looking out for the best interests of passengers with the run and looking at making this mode of transport a legal option.

The TWG said the transport network companies that applied for inclusion in the pilot study were carefully scrutinized and the entry of new players was decided based on merits–the functionality of their apps, the capacity of their riders, the riding system, the respective training facilities, among others.

“Nakapanglulumo rin na kailangan pang gumamit ang LCSP ng isang politically motivated ‘spin’ sa totoong isyung kinakaharap ng programa at kailangan pang mandamay sa isang senador sa argumento,” the TWG said, noting that the PR agency that helped organize the LCSP’s press conference where the allegations were made was Geisler-Maclang, also the PR agency of Angkas.

The TWG also questioned whether the LCSP actually represented the interests of the commuting public, adding that the group was more interested in assailing the TWG guidelines for the motorcycle run which Angkas had initially assailed.

The TWG said the LCSP also did not raise the violations of Angkas, which included among others its operation outside of the approved test run site, high fares due to its collection of surcharges despite the new TWG guidelines’ ban on this, and complaints of traffic violations.

In the first place, the TWG said Angkas was only operating “by virtue of the motorcycle taxi pilot study,” a “privilege” granted by the TWG.

According to the TWG, if the argument of the LCSP is to be followed, “kailangan ring magpaliwanag ng Angkas kung bakit may mga senador na nagtatanggol sa kanila.”

“Dapat din ba silang pagbintangan ng influence-peddling at pagbibigay pabor sa Angkas?”the TWG asked.

“Isang kasawian, pero kinailangan na kami, sa TWG, ay napilitang harapin ang walang hintong pagtatangka ng Angkas na manggulo, gamit ang LCSP bilang panangga, para sirain ang kredibilidad ng TWG at upang ibaling sa kanilang pabor ang opinyon ng publiko,” the TWG said.

It said it will remain unfazed by the threats of cases and corruption allegations.

“Magpapatuloy ito sa pagtupad ng mga tungkuling inatasan ng pamahalaan upang siguruhin na ang tanging interes na pinanindigan at pinagsisilbihan ay ang interes ng publiko,” the TWG added.