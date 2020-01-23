Intense activity still monitored in Taal, alert level 4 stays — PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)-An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as it continued its intense activity on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the Philippine Seismic Network recorded 731 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. of January 12.

Of these, PHIVOLCS said 176 registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on January 22 until 5 a.m. today, there were six volcanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes 1.5 to 3.4 with no felt event, PHIVOLCS said.

For the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, on the other hand, recorded 467 volcanic earthquakes including eight low-frequency earthquakes.

According to PHIVOLCS, activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 141 tons per day.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the need for a total evacuation from Taal Volcano Island and from high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from Taal main crater and from along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

Based on PAGASA wind forecast, PHIVOLCS said, if the eruption plume remains below five km, ash will be drifted to the municipalities west and northwest of the main crater.

If, however, a major eruption occurs during the day and the eruption column exceeds 7 km, ash will also be drifted over some parts of Laguna and Quezon provinces.

Residents around the volcano were advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano.