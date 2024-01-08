Inflation top concern of majority of Filipinos: Pulse Asia survey

(Eagle News)–A majority of Filipino adults–or 72%–identify inflation as the top urgent issue the government needs to address, results of a recent Pulse Asia survey showed.

Survey results also found this issue was cited by many across all geographic areas–69% in Metro Manila, 71% in the rest of Luzon, 75% in Visayas, and 75% in Mindanao.

A majority of the respondents in each socioeconomic class also highlighted the concern—61% in the ABC class, 72% in the D class, and 81% in the E class.

Apart from controlling inflation, respondents believe increasing workers’ pay is the second most important issue (40%), followed by creating more jobs (28%) and reducing the poverty of many Filipinos (25%).

The following are the other concerns ranked according to respondent mentions:

– Fighting graft and corruption in government (19%)

-Providing assistance to farmers including selling their products (18%)

-addressing the problem of involuntary hunger (18%)

-fighting criminality (15%)

-providing support to small entrepreneurs to restore their businesses (11%)

-enforcing the law on all, whether influential or ordinary people (10%)

-reducing the amount of taxes paid (10%)

-promoting peace in the country (9%)

-stopping the destruction and abuse of our environment (7%)

-depending the integrity of Philippine territory against foreigners (6%)

-preparing to face any type of terrorism (5%)

-protecting the welfare of OFWs (5%)

-others (1%)

The nationwide survey was based on interviews of 1200 respondents aged 18 and above conducted from December 3 to 7.

It has a margin of error of +-2.8% with a confidence level of 95%.