Ines is new MIAA acting general manager

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has a new acting chief.

The Presidential Communications Office said Eric Jose Castro Ines would also serve as member of the Board of Directors of MIAA, according to a transmittal letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 15.

The MIAA chief post was previously held by Cesar Chiong, who was ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman for what it said were grave misconduct, abuse of authority and misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The dismissal stemmed from the reassignment of around 285 MIAA employees in less than a year and Chiong’s then designation of Irene Montalbo as assistant general manager despite what was reportedly her unsatisfactory rating based on a 2020 performance review.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Ines is a Bachelor of Arts graduate of the University of the Philippines who completed an airport and airline management and aviation security course at the Bailbrook College, School of Aviation in the United Kingdom.

He also reportedly served as airport station manager of the Etihad Airways and Gulf Air in Manila from March 1, 2006 to December 31, 2017 and from July 1, 1997 to February 28, 2006, respectively.

“Ines also served as the Senior Executive Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Local Government and Community Development (DLGCD) from April 1, 1973 to March 31, 1986,” the PCO said.