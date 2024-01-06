Indonesia President Joko Widodo to visit PHL next week

(Eagle News)–Indonesia President Joko Widodo is slated to visit the Philippines next week.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Widodo’s official visit from January 9 to 11 is expected to deepen and expand Philippines-Indonesia ties.

“The Philippines and Indonesia, both founding members of ASEAN, are close neighbors

and partners that have enjoyed longstanding and robust cooperation in a wide range of

areas in the political, economic, and people-to-people relations, ” it said.

The DFA said President Marcos is expected to meet with Widodo on January 10, where the leaders are expected to take stock of the progress in Philippines-Indonesia relations following the successful state visit of the Filipino leader to Indonesia in September 2022.

The DFA said the two leaders are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening and expanding Philippines-Indonesia ties, especially as the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ formal diplomatic relations in November approaches.