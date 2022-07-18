Incoming Energy Chief Lotilla positive for COVID-19: DOE

(Eagle News) — Incoming Energy Secretary Raphael “Popo” Lotilla has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Energy, Lotilla informed the agency that he tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The DOE said, so far, Lotilla is undergoing medication at home and self-isolation.

“He has informed the Palace of his medical condition and will continue to provide updates,” the DOE said.

According to the department, the DOE “has been providing updates to the Secretary-designate on matters affecting oil prices and other pertinent items for the immediate action of the Department.”

On Sunday, the Philippines logged 2560 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 3,733,101.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.