(Eagle News) — Incoming Defense Secretary officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of National Defense, Faustino contracted the virus after coming into close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual in one of his engagements.

It said the engagement took place before he assumed office on Thursday, June 20.

Faustino is so far in isolation.

Contact tracing is ongoing.