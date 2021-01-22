Inbound passengers from countries with travel restrictions now required to undergo 2nd COVID-19 testing on fifth day of quarantine

(Eagle News) — Individuals coming from countries with travel restrictions will have to undergo a second RT-PCR test on their fifth day of quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the new requirement for people coming from or transiting through the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates after the Department of Health confirmed the girlfriend and the mother of the UK COVID-19 index case in the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19 only after they were re-swabbed.

The travelers shall remain quarantined until the results of tests are released.

Roque said persons who tested negative in both COVID-19 tests will be endorsed to the local government units of destination.

He said the LGUs, in turn, will strictly monitor the remainder of the 14-day quarantine through their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Roque also clarified that not all foreigners from those countries with travel restrictions are temporarily banned from entering the country.

He said foreign nationals who serve as personnel of accredited international organizations, along with spouses and minor children of Filipino citizens traveling with them will be allowed entry but have to be subjected to the quarantine and testing requirements.

“Those who arrive for medical and emergency cases, including their medical escorts, if any, are now subject to applicable testing and quarantine protocols as prescribed by the (DOH),” Roque added.