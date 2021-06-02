Inauguration of development projects in Kalibo airport postponed due to inclement weather

(Eagle News) — The inauguration of development projects in Kalibo International Airport scheduled today, June 3, has been postponed.

The Department of Transportation said this was due to the inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm “Dante.”

The DOTr said the postponement was upon the advice of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

“After thorough considerations, and despite preparations already laid out ahead of the anticipated event, the DOTr has decided to reschedule the inauguration of the upgraded gateway the soonest date possible,” the department said.

Nonetheless, it said the airport will continue to be operational, “subject to further weather advisories from relevant agencies.”

“Let us stay safe and remain vigilant at all times,” it said.

So far, storm signals remain hoisted over parts of Luzon as “Dante” moves over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zambales and the western portion of Pangasinan (Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Dasol) are under Signal No. 2, with the tropical storm situated over Santa Cruz.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following areas:

The central portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Binmaley, San Carlos City, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Basista, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, San Fabian, Mapandan, San Jacinto, Dagupan City, Calasiao)

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

the western portion of Bulacan (City of Malolos, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy, Bulacan, Pulilan, Plaridel, Guiguinto), the western portion of Cavite (Tanza, Trece Martires City, Indang, Alfonso, Rosario, Cavite City, Noveleta

City of General Trias, Naic, Maragondon, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Magallanes, Ternate), the western portion of Batangas (Calatagan, Lian, Nasugbu, Tuy, Balayan)

Lubang Island

“Dante” is moving north northwestward at 25 kph and is expected to turn more northward over the West Philippine Sea.