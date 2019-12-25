Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

In photos: Typhoon “Ursula” leaves fallen trees, destroyed properties in Ormoc, Leyte

The strong winds of “Ursula” caused the removal of roofing materials that ended up damaging some vehicles./Kimberly Urboda/Eagle News/

(Eagle News)–These pictures show  scenes left behind by “Ursula” in Ormoc, Leyte, which was battered by the typhoon’s strong winds and heavy rains  on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

At present, the typhoon has maintained its strength as it moved off the coast of Capiz.

Some vehicles were heavily damaged by flying debris that included big sheets of roofing material from nearby houses./Kimberly Urboda/Eagle News/
Some trees were also uprooted by the strong winds on Tuesday, Dec. 24./Kimberly Urboda/Eagle News/

The Phililppine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Western Masbate (Milagros, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud), Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, southern portion of Sablayan), and Calamian Islands (Busuanga, Coron, Culion),Capiz, Aklan, northern Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an), and northern Iloilo (Calinog, Bingawan, Passi City, San Enrique, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles).

Other areas are also under Signal No. 2 and 1.

