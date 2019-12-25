In photos: Typhoon “Ursula” leaves fallen trees, destroyed properties in Ormoc, Leyte

(Eagle News)–These pictures show scenes left behind by “Ursula” in Ormoc, Leyte, which was battered by the typhoon’s strong winds and heavy rains on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

At present, the typhoon has maintained its strength as it moved off the coast of Capiz.

The Phililppine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Western Masbate (Milagros, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud), Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud), southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, southern portion of Sablayan), and Calamian Islands (Busuanga, Coron, Culion),Capiz, Aklan, northern Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an), and northern Iloilo (Calinog, Bingawan, Passi City, San Enrique, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles).

Other areas are also under Signal No. 2 and 1.