In photos: President Duterte speaks to Chinese leader Xi over the phone

(Eagle News)–These pictures from the Palace show President Rodrigo Duterte speaking on the phone.

The President, the Palace said, was speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday night.

During the 38-minute conversation, the Palace said Xi gave the assurance the Philippines would be given priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine the Asian giant was developing.

The Chinese embassy had said the two leaders also commended each other for their efforts to fight the pandemic.

“Under your strong leadership, China has not only successfully controlled the pandemic itself, but also generously extended a helping hand to partners such as the Philippines,” President Duterte had said.

Both leaders also promised to maintain relations even amid the challenges.