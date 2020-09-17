In photos: President Duterte on board a motorcycle

(Eagle News)–In these pictures uploaded on Senator Bong Go’s official Facebook account, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on board a motorcycle.

Go said the President, an avid motorcycle rider, misses riding a motorcycle and is raring to drive around.

“Muntik (nang) di maawat ng (Presidential Security Group),” Go said.

The last time the President was known to have used a motorcycle inside the Malacañang Complex, he figured in an accident that left him with slight injuries.

That was in 2019, before a public health emergency was declared in the country over COVID-19.

Even before he was elected to the presidency, though, then-Davao mayor Duterte was already known to roam around the city streets with a motorcycle.