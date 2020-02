(Eagle News)–These pictures from the Department of Health show each part of the room where each repatriate from the Diamond Princess will be staying for the duration of the required 14-day quarantine.

Around 400 repatriates arrived at the New Clark City on Tuesday evening, after their 14-day quarantine in the Japan cruise ship lapsed.

The Philippines has so far confirmed three COVID-19 cases.

Pictures courtesy of Madz Villar, Eagle News Service