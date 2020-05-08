In photos: MRT-3 puts markers on train seats, floors in preparation for “new normal”

(Eagle News) — These pictures released by the Metro Rail Transit 3 show what will be the “new normal” inside its trains once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

The pictures show markers that delineate the required one-meter distance between two seated train passengers and two standing ones.

The one-meter distance was based on guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation released guidelines for rail public transport to be implemented once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

Metro Manila mayors, however, are eyeing another 15-day extension of ECQ in the National Capital Region, amid fears of a second wave of infections and noting the cities and municipalities within the same are “very interconnected.”

The final decision still rests on the IATF.