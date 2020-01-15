In photos: Duterte rides motorcycle in PSG compound

(Eagle News)–In these pictures from Senator Bong Go, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen driving around the Presidential Security Group compound.

Go, Duterte’s former long-time aide, said this took place on Wednesday night.

The senator said he also rode around the compound with a motorcycle.

“Boss Mayor Rody, pa Arbor muna at maka Stroll muna sa compound lang!” Go said.

Duterte has been very vocal about his love for motorcycles, admitting publicly that he figured in a motorcycle accident in the past that led to a misaligned spine.

In October last year, Duterte figured in another motorcycle accident in the PSG compound.

He sustained minor scratches and bruises.