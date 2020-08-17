Amid reports President Duterte went to Singapore for treatment, Senator Go shares photo of chief executive having a meal with his family

(Eagle News)–Senator Bong Go on Monday, Aug. 17, posted a picture of President Rodrigo Duterte with his family amid reports the chief executive had gone to Singapore over the weekend for medical treatment.

In the picture, President Duterte was seen sharing a meal with Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Kitty.

Avanceña is seen holding a newspaper.

“Sa mga nagpapakalat ng fake news, makonsensya naman kayo. Ang Pangulo ay nasa Pilipinas lamang at handang mag serbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino,” Go said in his post.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied reports the President left, saying he was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Roque also said the President’s health was “fine,” with the Presidential Security Group doing “a very good job” keeping him from harm’s way.

Roque had said the President was in “perpetual isolation” as a precaution against COVID-19.

The presidential spokesperson made the statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said over the weekend that he had tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Año, who has gone in quarantine, was in an Aug. 10 meeting presided over by the President.