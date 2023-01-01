In New Year message, President Bongbong Marcos urges solidarity among Filipinos

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos urged Filipinos to “embody the true meaning of solidarity,” as the country ushers in the new year.

In his New Year message, the President also expressed hope “that we will draw strength and inspiration from what truly binds us together—our genuine love for our fellow Filipinos and our country” as “we reflect on the events that transpired in the previous year.”

“This is the essence of our call for unity and the impetus for our continued invitation to work together for the realization of our shared aspirations as people,” he said.

He urged Filipinos to “move full-steam ahead towards our goal of giving a better life to every Filipino family.”

“I am confident that, by coming together, we can withstand and overcome all challenges and bring our nation to greater heights,” he added.