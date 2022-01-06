In first round of antigen testing, 99 MRT-3 personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Ninety-nine Metro Rail Transit-3 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The MRT-3 said this was based on antigen testing conducted on Monday, Jan. 3, on MRT-3 employees to ensure the safety and protection of employees and passengers from the virus.

The 99 who tested positive were part of the 696 MRT-3 personnel who were tested as the first batch.

The MRT-3 said antigen testing and confirmatory RT-PCR testing will continue for the rest of the week until all personnel are tested.

According to the MRT-3, all 99 personnel will undergo confirmatory RT-PCR testing.

The MRT-3 said they, as well as their identified direct contacts, have been required to quarantine themselves “until re-tested and confirmed negative.”

“The MRT-3 Management assures the public that necessary measures are being observed to protect the health and safety of all of its employees and passengers,” the MRT-3 said.