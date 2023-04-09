In Day of Valor message, President Bongbong Marcos calls on Filipinos to speak up vs discrimination

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos called on Filipinos to speak up against discrimination as the country celebrates Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor).

The President made the call noting that it was a way to honor the lives of the Philippines’ heroes and heroines.

He also called on Filipinos to help those in need, and work towards a better future.

“May we also learn to make wise and sound decisions so that we may address our country’s pressing problems with compassion and concern for others,” he said.

Filipinos must “bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations,” he added.

“Together, let us strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our citizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations,” he said.