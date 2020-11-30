In Bonifacio Day message, President Duterte urges Filipinos to be courageous, determined to surmount the “many challenges ahead” amid the COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Nov. 30, urged Filipinos to be “fueled by (Andres Bonifacio’s extraordinary courage and determination” to surmount the “many challenges ahead” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his short message on the 157th birth anniversary of Bonifacio, the President said if love of country that led Filipino ancestors to “fight for our freedom and secure our rightful place in the community of nations is very vital,” now “more than ever” should the values Bonifacio fought for “inspire us all to become worthy heirs of a just, progressive and inclusive society that he envisioned more than a century ago.”

The message was aired during a simple wreath-laying ceremony at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

According to the President, today the country honors Bonifacio’s “legacy of sparking the fires of a revolution that awakened our national consciousness and serve as the foundation of this Republic.”

“I am one with the entire Filipino nation in commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.. Mabuhay si Gat Andres Bonifacio at ang ating Inang Bayan!” he added. With a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News