Impeachment complaint filed vs SC Associate Justice Leonen

(Eagle News) — An impeachment complaint has been filed against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

The complaint filed by Edwin Codevilla, secretary general of the Filipino League of Advocates For Good Government, before the House of Representatives was for alleged culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust.

Codevilla was assisted by his lawyer Larry Gadon in the filing of the complaint, which was endorsed by Ilocos Norte Rep. Angelo Barba.

It cited Leonen’s alleged failure to dispose of at least 37 cases in 24 months, alleged failure to file his Statement of Assetss Liabilities and Net Worth for four years, and for his alleged intentional delay in solving cases pending before him as House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal chair.

A statement from Leonen’s office said they had yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

Nonetheless, it said “given the urgent and pressing needs of our people during this time of crises, we are confident that our leaders will do the right thing.”

“Certainly, this may not be to attend to false issues raised by some for clearly personal and vindictive reasons,” it said.

“May we all continue to help others who are still truly in need,” he added.