Immigration unit at NAIA on “heightened alert” for duration of ECQ in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration said its unit at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was on “heightened alert” for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said the bureau will continue to operate at full capacity there to “ensure that our services are not hampered and adequate manpower is available to serve passengers arriving and departing at our premiere port.”

Airport personnel, according to Morente, are not covered by the recent Palace directive instructing government offices in Metro Manila to reduce the number of employees in their offices to only 30-50 percent of their operational capacity.

Carlos Capulong, bureau port operations chief, said that bureau personnel assigned to the NAIA will continue to observe the same work scheme and schedule that was followed prior to the implementation of the ECQ.

Capulong said to assist port operations personnel, they will be activating their shuttle service during the ECQ period to allow them to allow them to report for work and go home after their duty.

“We always remind our airport personnel to adhere to minimum health protocols to protect themselves against this virus. Our duty to the traveling public always comes first, hence we have to make this sacrifice,” he said.

At present, the Philippines has a strict travel ban in place on passengers from 10 countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Passengers who have been to said countries, or have a travel history there within the last 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter the Philippines.