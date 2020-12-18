Immigration bureau welcomes EO mandating implementation of advanced passenger info system

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for the implementation of an advanced passenger information system.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the API system–which will see the captain, master or agent, or owner of a commercial carrier transmitting information electronically to the Bureau of Immigration prior to a traveler’s arrival or departure in a Philippine port of entry under Executive Order No. 122—will enable the bureau to conduct security vetting of international travelers in advance to effectively facilitate and expedite the arrival and departure process of legitimate travelers during primary inspection.

The bureau said this information includes flight details, name, date of birth, gender, citizenship and travel document data.

Morente said the new scheme will also help decongest the airports and ease the conduct of immigration formalities for travelers because the checking of inbound passengers will already be done at the ports of origin.

Travelers who have derogatory records will therefore no longer be allowed by the airlines to board their flights.

Morente said the new system, which is also being used by other countries such as Canada, the United States and Australia, would also allow the bureau to closely monitor movement of suspected illegal syndicate members who are subjects of alert lists of international intelligence agencies.

“This EO will surely secure our country from fugitives, terrorists, transnational criminals as well as other undesirable aliens attempting to slip into our country,” Morente said, as he thanked the President for his “continuous support.”

He said that in compliance with the EO, the bureau will soon constitute a technical working group composed of representatives from various government agencies and private sector for the drafting of the API’s implementing rules and regulations.