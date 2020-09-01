Immigration bureau warns violators of office protocols vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday, Sept. 1, warned it would sanction workers and liaison officers violating protocols in immigration offices.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued the warning after receiving reports some liaison officers of bureau-accredited travel agencies and law offices have been defying protocols by not passing through the disinfection chamber at the main building entrance and entering the premises even if they have no approved online appointments.

The bureau said some of its employees and job order personnel also do not wear face masks, face shield nor practice social distancing, while others were seen going from one office to another in violation of a standing directive prohibiting office hopping.

Morente has approved a recommendation by the bureau administrative division to ban any travel agent or law office representative who avoid the disinfection or enter the building without a scheduled online appointment from entering the main building.

The ban, the bureau said, would be for two weeks.

Regular employees who do not wear face mask, face shield, nor observe social distancing, and those who engage in office hopping, the bureau said, will be slapped with administrative cases for insubordination and violating office rules and regulations.

“Further, errant job order personnel who violate the said protocols will be suspended for two weeks,” the bureau said.

Earlier, the bureau banned walk-in applicants and launched an online appointment system for its clientele to avoid crowding in offices.

As of last week, the bureau said the number of COVID-positive cases among its employees stood at 78.