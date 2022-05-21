Immigration bureau warns public vs new online modus to solicit money

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has warned the public of what it said was a new online modus perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals who use the names of some of the bureau’s officials.

In a statement, the bureau said that the scammer would pretend to be the Immigration bureau chief or another Immigration employee and send unsuspecting victims an email.

In the email, the person would pretend to have difficulty sending money to a distressed friend abroad, and would seek assistance.

The goal, the bureau said, is to solicit money from the potential victim.

“This is a scam (with individuals) attempting to use the name of government employees in their illegal activities,” Immigration Chief Jaime Morente said.

He said the bureau was coordinating with cybercrime authorities to ensure proper investigation of the cases reported.

“The public is warned against this new modus,” he said.