Immigration bureau veteran is port operations acting chief

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has someone new at the helm of the country’s port operations.

In a statement, the bureau said Carlos B. Capulong was designated as acting chief by the Department of Justice in an order on Thursday, April 1.

According to the bureau, Capulong, a lawyer, has been with immigration for 17 years.

He is a BA Political science, a graduate of Bachelor of Laws and was admitted to the Philippine bar in 2004.

He also has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is for dissertation for a PhD in Public Governance.

In 2004, Capulong was assigned as a technical assistant in the Office of the Commissioner, was appointed as a member of the task force on deportation and dual citizenship in 2006, and was assigned as a special prosecutor under the Legal Division (LD) in 2010.

He was head supervisor for BI’s operations in the Clark International Airport.

In 2013, he was assigned as the head of LD’s research office.

In 2014 he headed the bureau’s RA 7919 office, and was again assigned in LD in 2017 as a special prosecutor and hearing officer.

He was appointed as an attorney III and was assigned under the bureau’s Deportation Unit and Visa Task Force in 2019.

“We welcome (this) new assignment given by the DOJ,” Bureau Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

“We trust that these change would allow us to continue the reforms that we envision to further improve the quality of service that our (Port Operations Division) provides,” he added.