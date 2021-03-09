Immigration bureau upholds decision ordering Dutch activist to leave PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has upheld its decision ordering a Dutch national participating in rallies in the country to leave.

In denying Otto Rudolf De Vries’ Feb. 8 motion for reconsideration, the 3-man bureau Board of Commissioners said the Dutch national failed to provide evidence that would warrant a reversal of its decision to cancel his permanent residence visa.

The bureau ordered the cancellation in November 2020, following information from government intelligence sources that he actively participated in protest rallies in the country.

Based on information, De Vries has been in the country since September 2019, and has been spotted in rallies in Mendiola, and Pasig, among others, the bureau said.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente said this was a violation of foreigners’ conditions of stay in the Philippines.

De Vries was also ordered to immediately leave the country, and was tagged as an undesirable alien.

His name is now included in the bureau’s blacklist.

“Time and time again we remind foreign nationals not to engage in partisan political activities. There are no exemptions, even permanent residence visas may be canceled for said violation,” Morente said.