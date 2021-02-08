Immigration bureau: Two Korean fugitives nabbed in separate ops in Pasig, Cainta

(Eagle News) — Two Korean fugitives were arrested in separate operations launched recently, the Bureau of Immigration said.

The bureau said Ban Jaeyob, 56, and Bang Yoonjik, 55 were nabbed in Pasig and Rizal by immigration agents.

First to be arrested was Ban, who was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Seoul Central District Court in Korea last year for fraud, illegal confinement, counterfeit or alteration of private documents, and extortion in violation of South Korea’s Criminal Act 347, 276, 231, and 350.

She was nabbed in a condominium in Ortigas, Pasig City, through the cooperation of Korean authorities and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Eastern Police District.

Bang, on the other hand, was arrested in Cainta on Wednesday morning.

According to the bureau, based on reports, an arrest warrant had been issued against Bang by the Seoul Seobu District Court in Korea in August 2020 for posing as a financial institution counselor of a call center, defrauding more than 11 victims of KRW 88M or P3 million.

“Apart from being wanted fugitives, they are considered undocumented aliens as their passports are already being revoked by Korean authorities,” said bureau chief Jaime Morente said.

“We will not allow these fraudsters to use the country to escape their crimes. We will deport them and bring them to justice, so they may face the consequences of their actions,” he added.

The two Koreans will be temporarily held at the bureau warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending their deportation.