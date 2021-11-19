Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed to enter PHL

(Eagle News) — The Philippines remains closed to tourists.

This was reiterated by the Bureau of Immigration, following reports that the bureau’s offices were being swamped with queries after Metro Manila was placed under the less restrictive Alert Level 2 status.

“We advise the public to refer to our website and social media pages to keep themselves updated on our latest advisories on guidelines and requirements for international travelers,” he said.

He said, so far, only those under the categories allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may be admitted to enter.

He said this was also provided they come from countries under the Philippines’ green or yellow lists.

So far, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands are included in the Philippines’ red list, which means even if they belong to categories allowed to enter the Philippines, travelers from there or who have been there 14 days preceding their arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry.

At present, the bureau said only Filipinos, balikbayan, and foreigners with valid and existing visas issued by the BI and other specialized government agencies are allowed to enter the Philippines.

Those who wish to travel to the Philippines under a tourist visa may only do so if they apply for a 9(a) temporary visitors’ visa, and an entry exemption document (EED) from Philippine posts abroad.

