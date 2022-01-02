Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — Tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, only Filipinos, balikbayan, and foreign nationals with long-term visas coming from green and yellow list countries may be allowed entry into the country.

Following the latest Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following countries are included in the country’s green list:

Bangladesh

Benin

Benin Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

China (Mainland)

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Fiji

The Gambia

Guinea

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Montserrat

Oman

Pakistan

Paraguay

Rwanda

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates.

The following places, meanwhile, are under the country’s red list:

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Spain

According to the weather bureau, foreign nationals coming from these red-list countries, or who have a travel history there within the last 14 days preceding arrival, shall be barred entry and be sent back to their

point of origin.

Filipinos coming from red-list countries, however, may be able to return via government- or non-government-initiated repatriation flights or bayanihan flights.

All other countries, territories, or jurisdictions not mentioned are under the yellow list.