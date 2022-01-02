Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — Tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, only Filipinos, balikbayan, and foreign nationals with long-term visas coming from green and yellow list countries may be allowed entry into the country.

Following the latest Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following countries are included in the country’s green list:

  • Bangladesh
    Benin
  • Bhutan
  • British Virgin Islands
  • China (Mainland)
  • Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
  • Djibouti
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
  • Fiji
  • The Gambia
  • Guinea
  • Hong Kong
  • Indonesia
  • Kuwait
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Liberia
  • Montserrat
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Paraguay
  • Rwanda
  • Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
  • Saint Barthelemy
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Senegal
  • Sierra Leone
  • Sint Eustatius
  • Taiwan
  • Timor-Leste (East Timor)
  • Togo
  • Uganda
  • United Arab Emirates.

The following places, meanwhile, are under the country’s red list:

  • Eswatini
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Spain

According to the weather bureau, foreign nationals coming from these red-list countries, or who have a travel history there within the last 14 days preceding arrival, shall be barred entry and be sent back to their
point of origin.

Filipinos coming from red-list countries, however, may be able to return via government- or non-government-initiated repatriation flights or bayanihan flights.

All other countries, territories, or jurisdictions not mentioned are under the yellow list.

 