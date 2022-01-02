Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — Tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines.
According to the Bureau of Immigration, only Filipinos, balikbayan, and foreign nationals with long-term visas coming from green and yellow list countries may be allowed entry into the country.
Following the latest Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following countries are included in the country’s green list:
- Bangladesh
Benin
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- China (Mainland)
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Guinea
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Liberia
- Montserrat
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Paraguay
- Rwanda
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- Togo
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates.
The following places, meanwhile, are under the country’s red list:
- Eswatini
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Spain
According to the weather bureau, foreign nationals coming from these red-list countries, or who have a travel history there within the last 14 days preceding arrival, shall be barred entry and be sent back to their
point of origin.
Filipinos coming from red-list countries, however, may be able to return via government- or non-government-initiated repatriation flights or bayanihan flights.
All other countries, territories, or jurisdictions not mentioned are under the yellow list.