Immigration bureau to vaccinated travelers: Present vaccination cards upon arrival in PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday, July 1, clarified all vaccinated travelers need to present their vaccination cards upon arrival in the Philippines.
Bureau Commissioner Jaime Morente said those fully vaccinated in the Philippines should have their cards verified prior to their departure from the Philippines through the Certificate of Vaccination Record Portal of the Department of Information and Communications Technology or the City Health Officer of the local government unit which administered the full vaccination.
“For those vaccinated outside the Philippines, they may present their International Certificate of Vaccination, or have their documents validated through the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), as the case may be,” he added.
Those vaccinated outside the Philippines must also come from the list of 57 “green” countries to be able to undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine only.
These countries are Albania, American Samoa, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Benin, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Ivory Coast, Eswatini, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Grenada, Hongkong, Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Laos, Liberia, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Rwanda, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Singapore, Saint Eustatius, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands (UK), Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.
Morente said passengers fully vaccinated abroad who stayed exclusively in any of these 57 places within the past 14 days immediately preceding their arrival shall undergo a seven-day facility-based quarantine.
Morente said they would only need to present a 7-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine hotel or facility during primary immigration inspection when they arrive in the country.
“They would also need to present said documents to the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) at the port’s Department of Transportation One Stop Shop (OSS) after immigration clearance,” he said.
Meanwhile, other arriving passengers who are not fully vaccinated, not coming from the 57 territories, or do not have the required documentary proof, will be required to present a 10-day facility-based quarantine booking.
Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong said foreign nationals who would not be able to present their quarantine bookings will be excluded for being improperly documented.
Those who present fake bookings and are intercepted by the Department of Tourism and other OSS agencies, on the other hand, he said, may be referred back to the bureau for the initiation of deportation proceedings.