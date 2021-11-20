Immigration bureau to unvaccinated individuals: Secure appointments online before proceeding to immigration offices

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration urged unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals for COVID-19 to secure an appointment online first before proceeding to the bureau.

According to the bureau, only fully vaccinated individuals can walk in.

They will be required to present their vaccination card prior to entry.

“The Civil Security Unit and all Division Section/Unit Heads are enjoined to adhere and implement our minimum health and safety protocols despite the more lenient restrictions and gradual decline of COVID-19 cases in the country,” the bureau said.

It said its working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. effective Monday, Nov. 22, amid the further easing of restrictions in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

However, the bureau said it will continue to adopt alternative work arrangements for its personnel to ensure their safety.