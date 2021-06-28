Featured News, National

Immigration bureau to public: Report “fixers”

Posted by Kaye Fe

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration urged the public to report fixers, adding that no official or employee was authorized to complete speedy transactions for a fee or for other considerations.

In a statement, the bureau said the report should be directed to the bureau’s Committee on Good Governance through [email protected] or to the administrative division through [email protected]

The complaint under oath, the bureau said, should contain the following:

  1. Name of supposed fixer
  2. Location of government office
  3. Date
  4. Time
  5. Type of transaction
  6. Narration of events
  7. Signature of complainant

The bureau said that the act of fixing is punishable by imprisonment not exceeding six years or a fine of not more than P200,000, or by imprisonment and the fine depending on the court’s discretion, pursuant to the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

“The public is advised that the (bureau) condemns any and all acts of fixing..,” it said.

 

