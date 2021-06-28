Immigration bureau to public: Report “fixers”

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration urged the public to report fixers, adding that no official or employee was authorized to complete speedy transactions for a fee or for other considerations.
In a statement, the bureau said the report should be directed to the bureau’s Committee on Good Governance through [email protected] or to the administrative division through [email protected]
The complaint under oath, the bureau said, should contain the following:
- Name of supposed fixer
- Location of government office
- Date
- Time
- Type of transaction
- Narration of events
- Signature of complainant
The bureau said that the act of fixing is punishable by imprisonment not exceeding six years or a fine of not more than P200,000, or by imprisonment and the fine depending on the court’s discretion, pursuant to the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.
“The public is advised that the (bureau) condemns any and all acts of fixing..,” it said.