Immigration bureau to public: Beware of companies, people collecting fees for “immigration airport assistance”

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday, July 6, said that it doesn’t collect fees for “immigration airport assistance.”

Bureau chief Jaime Morente made the statement after the bureau said a document from a Philippine-based company showed a breakdown of the fees it supposedly charges its employees who are foreign nationals.

Morente did not identify the company.

“This company is allegedly charging P5,000 as Airport Assistance Fee, another P5,000 for processing fee, and P20,000 for a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Invitation Letter. It seems that this company is using the name of government agencies to be able to charge such high rates to its employees,” Morente said.

According to the bureau chief, in the first place, the bureau does not collect any ‘immigration assistance’ fee from foreign nationals.

He expressed his dismay, noting that it was “disheartening” to see reports of syndicates who are taking advantage of other people by using the name of government offices.”

He said the bureau was studying what possible legal actions to take against the company.

“Be wary of falling prey to these scammers. Immediately report to the authorities if you encounter such modus,” Morente said.