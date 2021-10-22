Immigration bureau to overstaying foreigners in PHL: Regularize stay or face deportation

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has warned foreigners overstaying in the country to regularize their stay or face deportation.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente issued the reminder after immigration agents in Mindanao arrested an American in Samal Island, Davao del Norte for allegedly overstaying.

Bureau intelligence officer Melody Penelope Gonzales, Mindanao Intelligence Task Group head, said the American national was arrested after his estranged Filipina girlfriend complained that the former had been sending threatening text messages and harassing her for failing to support him financially.

The bureau said the American had been placed in the bureau’s blacklist in October last year for his continued failure to settle his fees with the bureau as a foreign indigent.

“Overstaying aliens should present themselves to the Bureau to legalize their stay. If they do not have the capacity to support their stay here, then they should depart the country so as not to be a burden to society,” Morente said.

He said that the Philippine Immigration Act provides for the exclusion of aliens who are deemed as likely to become a public charge.

In immigration parlance, a public charge is oftentimes defined as a financially distressed alien who is dependent on government and society for support.

“Despite the pandemic, we have offices nationwide that are open to provide immigration services,” Morente said.

“Foreign nationals are expected to abide by our laws during their stay in the country. Those who do not comply will be deported and blacklisted,” he added.