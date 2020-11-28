Immigration bureau to OFWs: Secure all necessary travel, work documents prior to departure from PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reminded passengers to secure all the necessary travel and work documents prior to their departure.

Bureau Commissioner Jaime Morente issued the reminder after immigration personnel barred five Overseas Filipinos Workers from leaving for Dubai on Nov. 21 for not having the required work or employment visas.

The passengers were subjected to secondary inspection after the immigration officers noticed that they were all traveling on tourist visas but were also in possession of valid overseas employment certificates.

When interviewed, they said their recruiters told them that their papers would be converted to working visas upon their arrival in UAE, provided they tested negative for COVID-19 at the Dubai airport.

They were advised to secure the appropriate employment visa before departure.

According to Morente, possession of a valid overseas employment certificate from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration will not suffice for OFW departure if the OFW does not have a working visa.

He added OFWs travelling on tourist visas are not permitted to leave under the revised guidelines on departure formalities for international passengers set by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.