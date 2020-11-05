Immigration bureau to implement one-strike policy vs erring employees

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration will implement a one-strike policy against erring employees.

The bureau made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 5, days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Justice to spearhead a probe into corruption in government.

According to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, in support of the President’s initiative, the bureau “beefed up” its Board of Discipline “to focus on cleaning up the bureau.”

The BOD is currently headed by lawyer Ronaldo Ledesma, who previously served as the Bureau’s OIC Commissioner and OIC deputy commissioner.

Five additional lawyers have also been assigned by the Department of Justice to the BOD.

The BOD, Morente said, will “carefully assess complaints and reports against erring personnel” and if found to have merit, to immediately recommend to the DOJ the filing of administrative cases against them.

The bureau has no disciplinary powers over its employees and may only make recommendations to its mother agency under the immigration law, a fact Morente earlier lamented.

“If administrative control was to be given to the BI, if we find someone involved in improper activities in the morning, we can immediately implement a suspension in the afternoon,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said the bureau does “not tolerate corruption”

Under the one-strike policy, erring personnel who are the subject of complaints and investigations will be relieved from their posts immediately.

Morente also urged the public to report any illegal activities to the bureau’s hotline +632 86452400 or via messenger at Facebook.com/officialbureauofimmigration and Facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph.

Bureau records show that from 2016, 131 personnel have been suspended, dismissed, and dropped from the rolls for various offenses.