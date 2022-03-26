Immigration bureau to Filipinos who plan to work abroad: Secure proper documentation from POEA before leaving

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration reminded Filipinos who plan to work abroad to secure the proper documentation from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) before leaving the country.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente issued the reminder after bureau personnel intercepted a Filipino who attempted to leave the Philippines with the minor child of his sponsor and his wife, purportedly to disguise his real intent of working abroad.

“He did not have proper documentation to prove his purpose…,” bureau Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) Chief Ma. Timotea Barizo said.

She said the bureau has encountered many such instances of “covering up” the true reason for travel, with some having connecting flights to other countries they don’t disclose during inspection.

According to Morente, “legitimate OFWs” get immediate assistance and protection from the government if “they encounter trouble” in their countries of destination.

Those who leave illegally, however, “become vulnerable and are prone to abuse..”

“Hence we remind those who wish to seek employment abroad to always secure their jobs through legitimate means,” he added.