Immigration bureau to airlines: Don’t allow boarding of foreigners temporarily banned from entering PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines to ensure that only foreigners currently allowed to enter the country are allowed to board flights bound for the Philippines.

In a statement, bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said it is the responsibility of the airlines to ensure that the foreigners who arrive in the Philippines are allowed to enter under the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

“We reiterate that only foreigners with valid and existing visas are allowed to enter the country. The entry of foreign tourists is still temporarily restricted,” he said.

Port Operations Division chief Carlos Capulong said only foreigners with valid and existing immigrant, non-immigrant, and special visas issued by the bureau and other government agencies are allowed entry.

He said those who have a Temporary Visitor’s Visa 9(a), as well as those holding Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV), regardless of purpose, may only enter upon the presentation of an entry exemption document from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The bureau said only foreigners qualified for the Balikbayan privilege are exempted from securing entry visas.

Balikbayans are Filipinos and former Filipinos, as well as their foreign spouse and children who are travelling with them.

They may enter and stay in the country for one year visa-free.

The ban on the entry of all travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, meanwhile, remains effective until May 14, Capulong added.

According to Morente, airlines that allow foreigners currently banned from entering the country to board their planes face fines and sanctions.

The foreigner will also be excluded upon arriving at the airport, and booked on the first available flight back to their port of origin.

“Our (POD) immediately circulates to the airlines updates on current travel restrictions,” Morente said.

Meanwhile, Capulong said all those allowed to enter the Philippines will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the first ten of which will be observed in a quarantine facility, based on IATF-MEID Resolution No. 114.

As such, he said all arriving foreigners allowed to enter the Philippines will also be required to present a 10-day booking in an accredited quarantine facility.

“Failure to present a confirmed booking will result in exclusion,” he said.