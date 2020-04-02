Immigration bureau tells foreigners in PHL to stay inside; says they can apply for visa extension after lifting of ECQ

(Eagle News) —The Bureau of Immigration on Thursday, April 2, advised foreigners staying in the country to refrain from going out while the enhanced community quarantine was in place.

According to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, foreigners whose visas will expire during the ECQ shall not be charged penalties as long as they file their applications within 30 days from the lifting of the quarantine.

Those who will file for extension after the 30-day period, however, will not be exempted from penalties, the bureau said.

Morente reiterated the statement following reports some foreigners whose visas would expire during the ECQ would still go to immigration offices to have their visas renewed.

Foreigners are allowed to leave the country during the ECQ, which is expected to end mid-April.