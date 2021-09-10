Immigration bureau suspends “Order to Leave” of overstaying foreigners in PHL during the COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday, Sept. 10, announced the suspension of the Order to Leave (OTL) of foreigners who have overstayed their temporary visitor’s visa in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said the suspension was pursuant to various resolutions from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Diseases directing the public to exercise social distancing and minimize travel, and “in the interest of public safety and welfare..”

The bureau said concerned foreigners, however, will still be assessed and shall still be required to settle their immigration fees and penalties.

It said the relief shall apply to holders of temporary visitor’s visas who meet either one of the following conditions:

1) reached the 24-month period maximum stay for visa-required nationals, and 36-month period maximum stay for non-visa required nationals, as of March 1, 2020;

2) overstayed beginning March 1, 2020 regardless of whether they have been in the country beyond the maximum allowable period.

According to Morente, the suspension was “a form of regulatory relief for foreigners” in consideration of the effects of the pandemic to domestic and international travel.

He said this was also a reciprocation of the leniency extended by other countries to Filipinos who may be experiencing the same situation abroad.