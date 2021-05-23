Immigration bureau: Starting June 1, entry exemption documents issued by DFA before Feb. 8 this year no longer valid

(Eagle News) — Starting June 1, the Bureau of Immigration will no longer allow the entry of foreign nationals who present entry exemption documents issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs before February 8 this year.

The bureau itself made the announcement in a statement, noting that the DFA itself had said that such documents were deemed expired by that date.

Morente said the bureau will implement the travel guidelines pursuant to that communication received from the department.

Carlos Capulong, bureau Port Operations Division Chief, said according to the IATF-MEID resolution, all 9(a) visa holders, as well Special Resident Retirees Visa (SRRV) holders, are required to secure entry exemptions from the DFA to be allowed entry into the Philippines.

Morente said according to the DFA, entry exemption documents now have a validity of 90 days.

Capulong, for his part, said that entry exemptions issued by the National Task Force Against Covid-19 during the travel ban from March 22 to April 30 may still be used until May 31.

He said this was based on an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) resolution passed earlier this month.

Other foreign nationals allowed entry into the Philippines include the following:

Foreign nationals with valid and existing visas at the time of entry;

Foreign nationals allowed entry under the Balikbayan Program (RA6788), provided they are nationals from non-visa-required countries under Executive Order 408: Former Filipino citizens, together with their foreign spouses and children, regardless of age, who are travelling with the former Filipino citizens; and Filipino citizens’ spouses and children, regardless of age, who are travelling with the Filipino citizen.



So far, the Philippines has temporarily banned foreigners from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal from entering the country.

Included in the list of countries covered by the travel ban until May 31 are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.