Immigration bureau specifies investor visa types not covered by PHL travel restrictions

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration on Monday, Nov. 16, clarified that only foreigners with specific types of investor visas are allowed entry into the country.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said according to the Department of Justice, citing an Inter-Agency Task Force resolution, only foreigners holding visas granted pursuant to Executive Order No. 226 or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 8756, and some with the Special Investor’s Resident Visa are allowed inside the country.

SIRVs issued under Executive Order No. 63 for tourist-related projects and tourist establishments are covered by the travel restrictions and are not allowed inside.

Visas under EO 226 as amended by RA 8756 are given to foreign personnel employed as executives of regional or area headquarters of multinational companies.

They are also given to their spouses and unmarried children aged below 21, and are often valid for a period of three years, or for the duration of the alien’s employment contract with the headquarters, the bureau said.

The SIRV, on the other hand, is a government program that requires investors to invest capital in viable economic activities.

The spouse and unmarried children below 21 years old can also secure an SIRV as dependents.

“Those who will be entering the country under visa types not yet allowed by the IATF will still be restricted,” Morente said.

The bureau issued the statement after several business groups sought clarification about the types of investors allowed to enter the country.

Filipinos are also allowed to go on non-essential travel abroad.

Domestic travel is allowed subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.