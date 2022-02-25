Immigration bureau says March 1 deadline for mandatory filing of annual reports by foreign nationals won’t be extended

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has said the deadline for the mandatory filing of annual reports by foreign nationals this year will not be extended.

In a statement, the bureau said those concerned only have until March 1 to file their 2022 annual report, in compliance with the Alien Registration Act.

According to the law, bureau-registered aliens should report in person to the bureau within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

He urged foreign nationals who have not yet filed their annual report to secure their slots through the bureau’s online appointment system (http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph).

Exempted from personally appearing at the bureau are foreign nationals who are 14 years old and below, and those who are aged 65 years and above.

Also exempted are pregnant women, persons with disabilities, and those who are mentally and physically incapacitated.

The bureau said they may file their annual report through their authorized representative or any bureau-accredited liaison officer.

Foreign nationals who need to make a personal appearance may file their annual report before the bureau’s main office in Intramuros or before the bureau’s field, district, satellite and extension offices.

According to the bureau, they must present their original Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card) and their valid passport.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said those who fail to file their annual reports may be meted out sanctions, which include fines.