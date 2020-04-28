Immigration Bureau says foreigners not exempted from PHL laws

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday, April 28, reminded foreigners they were not exempted from Philippine laws, which include the enhanced community quarantine rules.

The bureau issued the reminder after a confrontation between a Spanish national and a Makati policeman, who had told the foreigner’s house maid to wear a mask while watering the plants outside the house in Dasmarinas Village.

The wearing of masks outside the house is required under ECQ rules.

It also came after the authorities raided an online gaming company employing foreigners in Paranaque City despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The ECQ guidelines were placed to promote public health and safety among members of the society. That means everyone, including foreign nationals,” Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said.

According to Morente, foreigners who refuse to abide by the rules shall be penalized under Section 6 of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Aliens who blatantly disregard our laws, especially during this critical period, not only face criminal charges but also immigration deportation cases as well,” he warned.

He said if deported, “alien offenders will be perpetually barred from returning to the country.”

“This is not just about the utter disrespect towards our laws. It is more importantly about putting everybody else’s health at risk,” he said.